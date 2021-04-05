Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s Health, Vigil Will Be Held Monday

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The entire Hip-Hop industry has been rocked by the news that famed rapper DMX suffered a heart attack over the weekend that has left him hospitalized. Despite several reports stating otherwise, the artist born Earl Simmons is still on life support and the family put out a statement asking for prayers and support.

“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” reads the statement reads, as shared by Entertainment Tonight. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you.”

Nakia Walker, who formerly managed DMX, spoke with both The New York Times and Buzzfeed News, sharing details not heard previously regarding the 50-year-old rapper’s condition.

“He’s still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity,” she said. “We’re just praying and waiting. Praying and waiting,” Walker told Buzzfeed. Walker shared some of the same sentiments with the Times as well, adding that some family members have been allowed to see DMX inside the hospital.

The Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will hold a prayer vigil outside of the White Plains, N.Y. hospital that DMX is receiving treatment later Monday according to PEOPLE. On Sunday, several members of the Ruff Ryders motorcycle crew were gathered in support, showing DMX and his family tons of adoration as the entire world waits with bated breath.

Heal up soon, DMX.

