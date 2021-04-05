Hip-Hop Spot: DMX Continues To Be On Life Support and Is In a ‘Vegetative State’ [VIDEO]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to the latest reports, DMX is still on life support and has little to no brain activity or function, his former manager told The New York Times and BuzzFeed on Sunday. His family is expected to hold a prayer vigil outside his hospital on Monday. Over the weekend, X had a heart attack over the weekend and was not taken off life support despite previous reports.

As we continue to keep him in our prayers, Headkrack also has some positive news in the Hip-Hop Spot as Nicki Minaj just set ANOTHER historic record on YouTube & Godzilla vs King Kong come in at number one this week in the box office charts.

