A friend who was one of George Floyd’s passengers on the day of his death has reportedly invoked his 5th Amendment right to not testify in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. There’s no news as to why the sudden change of heart, but we will keep you updated.

Ohio’s new ‘stand your ground’ law goes into effect Tuesday. Justice Thomas argues that social media platforms should be regulated like public utilities.

Trending Topics: George Floyd Passenger To Plead The Fifth In Chauvin Murder Trial was originally published on themorninghustle.com

