GREENWOOD — As Indiana’s statewide mask mandate turns into an advisory on Tuesday, April 6, it leaves many local cities and counties to decide what they’re going to do to protect people from COVID-19.

In Johnson County, they will be sticking with Gov. Holcomb’s latest orders and not implementing any greater restrictions. Starting Tuesday, there will not be a local requirement for face masks in public or anymore capacity restrictions.

However, restaurants like Oaken Barrel Brewing in Greenwood said, “Not so fast.”

Read more from WRTV here

Indiana's statewide mask mandate comes to an end Tuesday  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

