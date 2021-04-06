Indiana’s statewide mask mandate comes to an end Tuesday

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

GREENWOOD — As Indiana’s statewide mask mandate turns into an advisory on Tuesday, April 6, it leaves many local cities and counties to decide what they’re going to do to protect people from COVID-19.

In Johnson County, they will be sticking with Gov. Holcomb’s latest orders and not implementing any greater restrictions. Starting Tuesday, there will not be a local requirement for face masks in public or anymore capacity restrictions.

However, restaurants like Oaken Barrel Brewing in Greenwood said, “Not so fast.”

