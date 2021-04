Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

CARMEL — People can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Carmel.

The Hamilton County Health Department, the City of Carmel and Trinity Free Clinic will host the clinic from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Jill Perelman Pavilion at West Park located at 2700 West 116th Street.

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Sunday in Carmel was originally published on wtlcfm.com

