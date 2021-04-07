The Morning Hustle
The Lo Down: Claudia Jordan Apologizes for Tweeting That DMX Had Died

There’s a lot of low-down things going on in the Lo Down. In RHOA news, LaToya Ali known as LaToya Forever on YouTube is getting a lot of attention because of her divorce from her husband Adam.  LaToya claims that Adam abused her and he also claims that she stalked him with a tracker on his car.

While we pray for DMX, Claudia Jordan made the mistake of posting rest in peace to the rapper and social media is dragging her for filth.

 

