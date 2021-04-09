Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ronald Isley has been the lead singer for the legendary group The Isley Brothers for decades. Forming in the 1950s in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio the group gained popularity in 1959 with the release of their first major hit “Shout”.

But what is life like for the lead singer of The Isley Brothers? Ronald is married to Kandy Johnson Isley and the couple live together in California where they are raising their son Ronald Isley Jr. The couple married in 2005 despite their thirty-five-year age difference, at the time Ron was 64 and Kandy was 28 years old.

Kandy isn’t a stranger to the music business and met Ron when she was a singer in a group with her sister called JS (Johnson Sisters) and even got signed by Ron’s management company in 2001. JS contributed vocals to Ron’s album ‘Eternal’ in 2001 and their single ‘Busted’ that was released in 2003.

But everything hasn’t been easy for the couple, in 2005 Ron suffered some health issues including a stroke. And in 2006 Ron was convicted of tax evasion and went to prison for three years and one month. Kandy visited him frequently despite being pregnant with their son, sometimes several times a week. In October 2009 Ron was released to a halfway house where he stayed until April of 2010. He wasted no time returning to music.

Kandy often post pictures of their beautiful family on her Instagram account and even made a cameo in The Isley Brothers 2021 video for ‘Friends & Family’ featuring Snoop Dogg.

The Latest:

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him was originally published on rnbcincy.com