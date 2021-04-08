HHW Gaming: Lil Nas X Takes Trolling To Another Level With His ‘Twerk Hero’ Video Game

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

There is no one better at trolling on social media than Lil Nas X…period. The artist is having himself a very busy month thanks to his controversial hit record “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name) along with his “Satan Shoes” collaboration with MSCHF. Now he has a video game that should get people reacting as well.

Wednesday (Apr.7), Lil Nas X announced his latest troll move, Twerk Hero, a free-to-play video game on your web browser developed by Roni Games that was created reportedly using the Unity engine.

In the game, players take control of Lil Nas X with their mouse or trackpad. You have to hit moving arrows called “Temptations,” making him twerk to his song “MONTERO.” When you reach a certain amount of “Temptations,” you are transported to the next level. The game has four levels recreating scenes from the single’s “controversial” video, including his descent to hell via a stripper pole.

MY NEW GAME “TWERK HERO” IS OUT NOW! CAN U MAKE IT THROUGH ALL LEVELS?! pic.twitter.com/Juhr1jiZx4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 7, 2021

The release of Twerk Hero follows Lil Nas X earning the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart with “MONTERO.” This his second No. 1 effort following “Old Town Road,” his fifth entry on the Hot 100 including his other singles “HOLIDAY,” “Panini,” and “Rodeo” featuring Nas and Cardi B.

The reception has been positive for the game, with most people calling the game fun and very addictive.

I clicked on the link out of curiosity, and didn’t realize I just spent a whole ass hour playing this game. https://t.co/DjjQrJjcjv — soup (@Cami__31) April 7, 2021

If you want to join in on the fun and make a hater mad, you head here to play Twerk Hero.

