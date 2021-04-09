Money Trails: Matt Gaetz Caught In 8K Paying Accussed Sex Trafficker Through Venmo

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Douchebag Rep. Matt Gaetz is looking real funny in the light right now.

The Trump-loving Florida Republican Congressman is in a world of trouble after The Daily Beast shared two late-night Venmo transactions in May 2018 he sent to his friend, accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg.

According to the report, Gaetz sent Greenberg $900 through the mobile payment app on that day and then just minutes later sent three young women varying sums of money through Venmo as well. In the description for the payments Gaetz sent to Greenberg, he wrote “Test.” In the second payment, the creepy Florida congressman wrote: “hit up ___.” The Daily Beast did not share the nickname Gaetz called the person becuase she had just turned 18 “less than six months before.”

In his descriptions of the payments to the three women, Greenberg wrote “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.” Before The Daily Beast shared the Venmo transactions between the two men, Greenberg was federally indicted on 33 counts, including sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl with court documents revealing he was “engaged in ‘sugar daddy’ relationships.”

The New York Times reports that the Justice Department is currently investigating Gaetz’s involvement in a cash-for-sex ring. Things got really spooky for Gaetz when prosecutors and Greenberg’s attorney both indicated that Greenberg is expected to strike a plea deal during a court hearing on Thursday (Apr.8), meaning he will be cooperating. Both Gaetz and Greenberg are connected to the then-18-year-old woman, who is now an adult entertainer in the porn industry.

The GOP has been relatively quiet on the matter, but one Republican has broken ranks. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who was one of the few Republicans to side with Democrats calling for the impeachment of former president Donald Trump following the saltine-fueled insurrection, has called for Gaetz to resign.

In a tweet linking to The Daily Beast’s story, Kinzinger wrote, “Matt Gaetz needs to resign.”

As to be expected, Gaetz has been defiant, vowing not to resign, calling the claims “bizarre,” and even writing in an op-ed in the Washington Examiner on Monday (Apr.5).

“Since I’m taking my turn under the gun, let me address the allegations against me directly. First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.”

Unbelievable.

The walls are closing in on Gaetz. We will continue to keep our eyes on this situation and the deafening silence from his party.

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty

Money Trails: Matt Gaetz Caught In 8K Paying Accussed Sex Trafficker Through Venmo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

