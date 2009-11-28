Get Ready for a New Beyonce Album!

According to EURWEB.COM…

BEYONCE TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM NEXT YEAR: Singer reveals plans during last U.K. stop of her tour.

(November 27, 2009)Email to a friend | Print Friendly Buzz up! *Beyonce made news during the final U.K. stop of her “I Am…” tour at the Trent FM Arena in Nottingham, England, by announcing plans to release a new album in 2010.

“This is my last show for this tour in the U.K., so hopefully, I’ll see you all in a year with a new album,” a raspy-voiced Beyonce told the crowd at the end of the set, before thanking them “from the bottom of my heart” for coming to the show.

Producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins confirmed the news on Twitter, recently posting that he’s working on some tracks for Beyonce’s upcoming album, reports Reuters.

Beyonce’s 2008 album, “I Am … Sasha Fierce,” has sold 2.5 million copies in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Also On Hot 96.3: