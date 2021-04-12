MODEL MONDAY: A School Trip Landed Amira Natanne Pyer Moss And Pattern Beauty Campaigns

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Name: Amira Natanne

IG: @amiranatanne

Agency: We Speak Models

Claim to Fame: Natanne was featured in the inaugural launch for Pattern Beauty. She has also appeared in campaigns for American Eagle Outfitters, Pyer Moss and Nordstrom.

Amira Natanne was studying pre-med and bioethics abroad when she “accidentally fell,” into the modeling industry. “My friend who models for the agency that I’m currently with, took a photo of me, to the candid photo and posted it on her Instagram,” she told HelloBeautiful. “Later, she was like, ‘My manager is interested in signing you. And when I got back to the US I had a contract, that was it.”

She didn’t expect it to lead to much. “My focus wasn’t really like primarily on, you know, like starting a modeling career.” She told herself, “I’ll have a degree. I can get a job. Like, it’s fine. It’s not, I’m not missing out on anything essentially, and then it happened.” She was jetting off to a photoshoot for a major campaign for American Eagle underwear line Airee before she even made it across the stage. “At the end of the semester it’s finals week and I’m flying to Palm spring to shoot my first major job,” said Natanne. “It was kind of an exciting experience. I had an interest in fashion and interest in modeling, but I didn’t think it would come to fruition.”

The agency that her classmate introduced her to did not adhere to the old standards. She was welcomed to ask questions and actively navigate her own career. “The agency that I’m signed with, We Speak isn’t a traditional, like modern agency. It’s much more like health positive, body positive,” she said. “It’s much more like a personal experience, that I have with my agent, which I think makes it a lot more of a quality experience.”

Unfortunately she was still subject to experiencing the discomfort of being the only Black model, (and sometimes the only Black person) on set and occasionally having to “nudge her way into the hair conversation.”

Inspired by her positive experiences in the field with her agency and companies like Pyer Moss, Natanne is working to expand her presence in other markets. “I was working a job in Paris doing showroom. And while I was there, you know, we reached out to a few agencies,” she said. “Unfortunately I don’t really fit the market.”She is currently seeking out new directions and remains excited about the possibilities of her unexpected path. “This is kind of a once in a lifetime like opportunity, you know, won’t be young and 23 forever, you know, and I know like the window was kind of small, so, I’m trying to push myself to commit to it as much as possible.”

Her experiences as a student allowed her to navigate the traveling required for the job. “Being a Black woman as a solo traveler is like its own, you know, unique experience. So having to navigate new environments that are not used to interact with people, you know, socially who are from a completely different culture, you may not even speak the language, crosses over into modeling because sometimes you don’t, you know, speak the language or the lingo that they may be referring to. So I definitely think it’s helped me to adjust, incorporate myself into new environments.” One of the environments Natanne had no trouble navigating has been the set of Pattern Beauty. “It was a very positive set and very Black set, which I was very happy about. I got her entire twists out done onset,” she said. Privacy concerns about the anticipated launch meant non one could have phones giving her the opportunity to observe and connect with the Black professionals on set working to create the beautiful images that would make their way onto social media platforms and store window displays. It showed her what a set could be like.

“It was a good foot to start off on. ‘Cause I’ve had experiences on set where my hair wasn’t prioritized so that really showed me that it could be a priority. You could have a team and a casting director and, you know, a creative director, whoever it is who is committed to fulfilling the project and contributing to your overall experience,” she said.

She is interested in replicating that experience for others by getting into, “assisting styling and creative directing,” later on in her career.

“I’m open to it all. I’m willing to learn.”

DON’T MISS:

MODEL MONDAY: The Big Chop Took Melonee Rembert From Junior Journalist To Glamazon

MODEL MONDAY: Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo

MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal

Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet 1. KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 10 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. RIHANNA AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. ZENDAYA AT THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty 3 of 10 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty 4 of 10 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. EVA MARCILLE AT BRAVOCON, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020 Source:Getty 6 of 10 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. SKAI JACKSON AT MARIE CLAIRE'S CHANGE MAKERS CELEBRATION, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE ACURA FESTIVAL VILLAGE AFTER PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty 9 of 10 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. DRAYA MICHELE AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3076020" align="alignnone" width="690"] Source: Karwai Tang / Getty[/caption] Braids have evolved into more than just a summer hairstyle. Now you can catch just about any high profile celebrity (black, white, and in between) stuntin’ on them, on the red carpet with their hair in the protective style.. We have come a long way. There are kids in school that are still fighting for the right to wear braids while on campus. What is viewed as unprofessional in the real world, is rapidly becoming a go-to style on the red carpet. Hair braiding is heavily engraved in black culture and the black experience. It’s representation in mainstream media is needed to enforce that this style is not only a harmless way to do your hair, it is professional and glamorous enough to be worn with couture ball gowns. Over the years, many celebrities have traded in their silky Brazilian hair for some braided inches. No matter the prestige of the event, our ladies represented the culture with their unapologetically black hairstyles. If you’re in need of some hair inspo, or you just want to gaze at the beautiful black and brown women who have worn their braids with pride on the red carpet, then this post is for you. Here are 10 celebrities who kept it cute with their hair braided on the red carpet. Continue reading Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

MODEL MONDAY: A School Trip Landed Amira Natanne Pyer Moss And Pattern Beauty Campaigns was originally published on hellobeautiful.com