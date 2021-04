Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Why does it need to be a secret?

Anyway, it has been brought to light that Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles County on rape charges.

“Harvey Weinstein was secretly indicted on rape charges in Los Angeles County in recent weeks and objected Monday to his transfer from New York to California to face trial, winning another delay…” Daily News

I’m still asking… why is it a secret.

