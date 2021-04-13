Bradley Beal Expresses Feelings On Recent Police Murders & Injustice “It’s Bull—“

News
Monday night the Washington Wizards ended the Utah Jazz 24 at home winning streak but that’s not the headline of the night. Even Russell Westbrook adding another triple-double to his ever-growing collection isn’t the headline. As we’ve all witnessed over the weekend, protesters took the streets after another police murder in America. Daunte Wright is a name we shouldn’t know in this way but because a police officer grabbed her gun by “mistake” instead of her pepper spray, we are screaming out for justice yet again.

Wizards’ guard, Bradley Beal has been at the forefront of NBA players who have spoken out about police brutality and social justice. Beal shared that he agrees that it was a smart decision for Timberwolves and Bucks to cancel their games tonight to stand with the protest happening in Minnesota.

“I think that’s a no-brainer. I haven’t seen the footage of what actually happened with Daunte, but just hearing about what happened – I’m not a police officer, but it’s very hard for you to mistake a taser for a gun. I don’t know. I’m not about to sit here and say all police are like that. In that situation, I don’t know, I’m not falling for that one,” Beal said.

Beal continued as he expressed his feelings on the injustice against U.S. Army second lieutenant Caron Nazario who was pepper-sprayed and kicked by police officers despite cooperating with their demands during a traffic stop back in December in Windsor, Va.

“I’ve even got another one. Even the fellow troop that was arrested and the officer said ‘yeah, you should be scared.’ That’s bulls—, because here you have a guy who literally lives and fights to protect so we can wake up every damn day. What if he decides to use his military skills on those police officers? Would he be in the wrong? Like, where does it stop? You have somebody who protects us in the military. Would you trade spots with him? But you’ve got a gun in your hand and there’s a lot of power behind that gun,” Beal said.

All of this plays out as we go into Day 12 of the Derek Chauvin Trial. Changes in our country need to be made not now, but right now.

RELATED: Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If I F*** Up Your Monday And Put You In Headlock And Arrest You Right Now?”

RELATED: Virginia Cop Fired After Pepper-Spraying Black Army Lieutenant During Violent Traffic Stop

RELATED: The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died From Low Oxygen Levels, Not Fentanyl

[caption id="attachment_964580" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] You would think that during the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, that police would chill on killing Black people. Nevertheless, on Sunday (April 11), a Black man was killed in Minneapolis during a traffic stop in the Brooklyn Center suburb. https://twitter.com/ChrisHrapsky/status/1381409978565677070 It all started when 20-year-old Daunte Wright was pulled over for the crime of having air fresheners on his rear-view mirror. During the stop, the cops determined he had a warrant for his arrest. At some point, while returning to the car, which his mother says was given to him a couple of weeks ago, Wright was shot and killed. Reports the New York Times: A 20-year-old Black man died after a police officer shot him during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday, sending hundreds of people into the streets where they clashed with police officers into Monday morning. The protests in Brooklyn Center came hours before the 11th day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with murdering George Floyd, was set to begin in a courtroom less than 10 miles away. Outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Sunday night, smoke billowed into the air as a line of police officers fired rubber bullets and chemical agents at protesters, some of whom lobbed rocks, bags of garbage and water bottles at the police. Brooklyn Center’s mayor ordered a curfew until 6 a.m., and the local school superintendent said the district would move to remote learning on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.” The Twin Cities are still reeling from the murder of George Floyd, and this latest shooting only heightened tensions. Soon after news of the shooting, protesters began assembling at the sight of the incident. https://twitter.com/kimvhyatt/status/1381371001603297286 The local police called in the national guard while the cops were already outfitted in riot gear. If the shooting was justified, why would you need all that backup, though. As details continue to be revealed, it goes without saying that Twitter is furious (see below) at this latest suspect incident involving a Black man’s death at the hands of police under questionable at best circumstances. This story is developing.  https://twitter.com/CNeroTV/status/1381390374388838401      

