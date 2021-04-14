Indy
HomeIndy

IMPD officer injured in crash during chase on city’s north side

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital


INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured after a crash during a chase Tuesday evening on the city’s north side.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near North Meridian Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is stable, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. The driver of the other vehicle was checked out by EMS personnel at the scene.

Read more from WRTV here

IMPD officer injured in crash during chase on city’s north side  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
IMPD officer injured in crash during chase on…
 4 hours ago
04.14.21
Photos
Close