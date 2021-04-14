Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured after a crash during a chase Tuesday evening on the city’s north side.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near North Meridian Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is stable, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. The driver of the other vehicle was checked out by EMS personnel at the scene.

Read more from WRTV here

IMPD officer injured in crash during chase on city’s north side was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: