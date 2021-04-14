Indy
You’ll still have to wear a mask at these places in central Indiana

Supermarket employee helping a customer choose vegetable during coronavirus pandemic

Source: EmirMemedovski / Getty

While the mask mandate will turn into a mask advisory on Tuesday in Indiana, you’ll still be required to wear a face mask at some places.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is still encouraging people to wear face masks. Local governments and business owners will be able to make their own decisions regarding mask requirements.

These are some of the counties where you still be required to wear masks:

Marion

Monroe

Elkhart

LaPorte

St. Joseph

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

