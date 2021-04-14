You’ll still have to wear a mask at these places in central Indiana

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

While the mask mandate will turn into a mask advisory on Tuesday in Indiana, you’ll still be required to wear a face mask at some places.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is still encouraging people to wear face masks. Local governments and business owners will be able to make their own decisions regarding mask requirements.

These are some of the counties where you still be required to wear masks:

Marion

Monroe

Elkhart

LaPorte

St. Joseph

Source: WRTV.com

