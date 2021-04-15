BSwift Talks Exclusively To Maeta at IBE On Her Signing With Roc Nation

Our very own BSwift sits down with Indy native Maeta to talk exclusively about her signing with Roc Nation! The two high school classmates catch up at IBE, The Indiana Black Expo Performing Arts Academy which is a new facility for up-and-coming Indy artists to take advantage of to advance their careers. Maeta is now officially the first artist to bless the space so we know it’s in good hands!

Maeta shares her path from growing up in Indy to moving to LA to now being signed to Roc Nation! She emphasizes how much the support from her hometown has meant to her and is excited for her future. We are excited for all of her continued success and looking forward to the future! Watch her discussion with BSwift about all of this and more below.

