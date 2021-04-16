Indy
No appointment necessary for COVID-19 vaccines at IMS this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can get a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend without scheduling an appointment, according to state health officials.

The vaccines will be offered without a required appointment through Sunday.

The Moderna vaccine will be distributed at IMS from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those getting the vaccine should enter IMS through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled when individuals receive their first dose. Those dose will be made available at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Additional vaccine appointments are available at IMS later this month. Those appointments can be scheduled online.

 

SOURCE:https://www.wishtv.com/news/vaccinecentral/no-appointment-necessary-for-covid-19-vaccines-at-ims-this-weekend/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29

