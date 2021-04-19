Get In The 4/20 Spirit With This Limited-Edition Capsule Collection From Viola x Anwar Carrots

The national weed holiday 4/20 is literally just hours away. To celebrate the occasion, Viola, the premium cannabis brand rooted in social equity and justice owned by former NBA star Al Harrington and notable streetwear designer Anwar Carrots, has teamed up for the perfect drip for stoners everywhere.
Monday (Apr.19), Viola announced the capsule collection collaboration with Mr. Carrots and shared photos of the pieces. Viola enlisted the help of Dreamville’s own JID to show off the collection that consists of long and short sleeve shirts, sweatpants, and shorts that will make you feel fresh while blowing it down.
Al Harrington spoke about the collaboration with Anwar Carrots:
The collection is now available online exclusively on Viola’s Goods website and in person at the official pop-up on 4/20. Prices range between $40-90. You better move fast because it will go up in smoke like that exceptional weed you are smoking on in no time.
Photos: Viola / Matt Plunkett
