Get In The 4/20 Spirit With This Limited-Edition Capsule Collection From Viola x Anwar Carrots

The national weed holiday 4/20 is literally just hours away. To celebrate the occasion, Viola, the premium cannabis brand rooted in social equity and justice owned by former NBA star Al Harrington and notable streetwear designer Anwar Carrots, has teamed up for the perfect drip for stoners everywhere.

Monday (Apr.19), Viola announced the capsule collection collaboration with Mr. Carrots and shared photos of the pieces. Viola enlisted the help of Dreamville’s own JID to show off the collection that consists of long and short sleeve shirts, sweatpants, and shorts that will make you feel fresh while blowing it down.

Al Harrington spoke about the collaboration with Anwar Carrots:

“Anwar has always been vocal about his love for cannabis and expressed interest in collaborating with a brand – we felt that his appreciation for the plant and the culture as well as being a successful Black designer and entrepreneur was a perfect fit for Viola. We know his take on the 4/20 inspired apparel is going to be a huge hit.”

Anwar Carrots added:

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a cannabis brand so I feel like I manifested the partnership. After meeting and talking with Al it all came together organically. I’m all for teaming up so everyone can win and if they look like me then I’m with it. Al said he loved what I’m doing with Carrots and told me to treat it the same, so I am.”

The collection is now available online exclusively on Viola’s Goods website and in person at the official pop-up on 4/20. Prices range between $40-90. You better move fast because it will go up in smoke like that exceptional weed you are smoking on in no time. Photos: Viola / Matt Plunkett

