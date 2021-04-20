Celebrity News
DaBaby Racks Up On Platinum Plaques

DaBaby

Source: Spicy Rico / Interscope

Charlotte, North Carolina rapper, DaBaby is racking up on the platinum plaques. During his visit to Orlando, Florida, South Coast Music  Group’s CEO, Arnold Taylor, presented the rapper with a number of platinum plaques for his hit projects, Baby On Baby, Kirk, and Blame It On Baby.

In addition, DaBaby was also presented with plaques for “Rockstar,” with Roddy Ricch that is now five-times platinum, “Suge,” which is four-times platinum, “Bop,” which is now three-times platinum, “Vibes,” and “Toes,” which are both double platinum and “Intro,” “Going Baby,” and “Baby Sitter,” with Offset that are both certified platinum.

Congratulations to DaBaby!

 

DaBaby Racks Up On Platinum Plaques  was originally published on kysdc.com

