2005 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue is reportedly fighting for his life after being shot in Miami on Wednesday (April 21).

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Baby Blue was attacked by two armed robbers at the Sparez Bowling Alley. He was attending a release party for his new single, “Jerry Rice,” at the time.

Baby Blue is now in critical condition at a Miami hospital.

Hollywood Unlocked also posted graphic video of the aftermath of the robbery. You can watch that at your own risk below.

Pretty Ricky first made their major-label debut back in 2005 with the gold-selling Bluestars album, featuring the "Grind With Me" and "Your Body" singles.  After Pleasure P split with the band in 2007, he has since rejoined and now the quartet has a new song "Body" that has R&B Twitter excited about their long-awaited reunion album. Pleasure P, Baby Blue Woaaaa, Spectacular, and Slickem are back in formation, delivering their sex-tinged vocals as they did over 15 years ago. The group dropped the singles "Puddles" and "Good Girlz" in 2015 and 2017 respectively as a little chatter of a new project was ongoing at the time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! With "Body," Pretty Ricky has returned to the sound that got them some smash hits such as the forementioned drops, but also "On The Hotline" from the group's 2007 Late Night Special album. The new single was released last week while the group is currently on a nationwide tour. On Twitter, the group's name was trending with fans discussing the new drop and reminiscing over Pretty Ricky's earlier hits.

 

Report: Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Shot In Miami  was originally published on 92q.com

