Mulatto Addresses 21 Savage Dating Rumors And Renni Rucci “BeatBox” Feud

Mulatto checks in with The Morning Hustle to address a few internet rumors such as who she’s dating, and if she was throwing shots at Renni Rucci in her “BeatBox” freestyle. She also talks about why 2020 was the biggest year for her career, how the “Rap Game” put her into the spotlight, and which artist would be her dream collaboration.
The Atlanta rapper shares why she claims herself as the biggest, her upcoming projects and shows, and her potential name change.

