Phase 4 Picks Up 50 Cent's "Dead Man Running"

The distribution company Phase Four Films is investing in hip-hop star 50 Cent. According to “The Hollywood Reporter,” Phase Four has purchased the North American rights to the 50 Cent-led film “Dead Man Running.” The movie tells the story of an ex-convict who is given 24 hours to pay back a loan shark. “Dead Man Running” also stars Tamer Hassan, Danny Dyer, Brenda Blethyn and Monet Mazur. Phase Four President and CEO Berry Meyerowitz discussed their acquisition saying, quote, “‘Dead Man Running’ is a heart-pounding, fast-paced adrenaline rush with 50 Cent, who once again proves how multitalented he is.” Phase Four Films plans to release “Dead Man Running” sometime this year.

