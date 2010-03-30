Bone Thugs' Flesh-N-Bone Arrested During Cleveland Concert

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Sunday night concert in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio was interrupted by law enforcement. AllHipHop.com is reporting that Bone emcee Flesh-N-Bone was arrested on previous domestic violence and assault warrants. Flesh, whose real name is Stanley Howse, reportedly tried to exit off the side of the House of Blues’ stage to avoid arrest, but was eventually captured. He was then taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. Flesh-N-Bone was released from prison last June after spending nearly ten years behind bars for threatening a neighbor with explosives and an AK-47.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is currently on their “Uni5 Tour.” There is no word on how Flesh-N-Bone’s arrest will affect their tour plans. They are set to perform in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Bone will release their new album, “Uni5: The World’s Enemy,” on April 27th.

Here are Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s remaining “Uni5 Tour” dates:

3/31 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls

4/1 — Columbus, OH — Newport

4/2 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

4/3 — Lancaster, PA — The Chameleon

4/5 — Boston, MA — Middle East

4/6 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

4/7 — State College, PA — Mezzanine

4/8 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

4/9 — Wilmington, NC — The Rox

4/10 — Charlotte, NC — Amos Southend

4/11 — Charleston, SC — The Music Farm

4/13 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt Club

4/14 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade

4/15 — Orlando, FL — Firestone

4/16 — Los Angeles, CA — Gibson Amphitheatre

4/20 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

4/21 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

4/22 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

4/23 — San Antonio, TX — Scoutbar

4/24 — Austin, TX — Emo’s

4/26 — Tulsa, OK — Cain’s Ballroom

4/27 — Columbia, MO — The Blue Note

4/28 — Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah’s

4/29 — Kansas City, KS — Harrah’s

4/30 — Denver, CO — Gothic Theatre

5/1 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theatre

5/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Celebrity Theatre

5/3 — Tucson, AZ — Rialto Theatre

