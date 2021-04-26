Bodycam ‘Snippet’ Shows Andrew Brown Jr. Holding Steering Wheel When Cops Shot Him In The Head: Lawyer

UPDATED: 4:30 p.m. ET
The family of a Black man killed in North Carolina was finally allowed to see video footage of the police killing him nearly a week after the fatal encounter in Elizabeth City last week. However, Andrew Brown Jr.‘s family was only permitted to see a 20-second edited and redacted video, according to reports.
CNN described it as a “snippet” that obscured the identities of the officers involved.
However, Bakari Sellers, who is representing Brown’s family, said those viewing the video were shown “disrespect.” He said Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox said he was “not fucking going to be bullied” into showing the entire video.
Another attorney for Brown’s family told the Associated Press that the 20-second video showed the police were the ones who went on the offensive without justifiable provocation.
“He was not threatening them in any kind of fashion,” Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said of Brown. She also said Brown was shot in the back of the head.
She said there were up to eight officers involved, with all of them giving conflicting orders to Brown.
“They’re shooting and saying let me see your hands at the same time,” Cherry-Lassiter told the AP.
She also told NBC News that Brown was not resisting nor was he posing any threat at the time he was shot.
“Andrew had his hands on his steering wheel. He was not reaching for anything, he wasn’t touching anything,” Cherry-Lassiter said. “He had his hands firmly on the steering wheel. They run up to his vehicle shooting. He still stood there, sat there in his vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel while being shot at.”
Brown’s son said after viewing the footage that his father was “executed,” according to NBC News.
“It ain’t right, it ain’t right at all,” Khalil Ferebee said.
It is unclear how long the original and raw video footage is.
Original story:
Lawyers representing the family of a Black man who was shot and killed by police in North Carolina said law enforcement is actively trying to conceal video footage from the shooting last week.
The family of Andrew Brown Jr. and their lawyers said they were scheduled to view the raw video of the shooting in Elizabeth City on Monday morning but received an email from police about an hour before the meeting to announce the footage was still in the process of being edited.
That last-minute claim along with the delayed release of the shooting that took place on Wednesday has prompted people like civil rights attorney Ben Crump to wonder if a cover-up is the why the video won’t be released.
“Is that the reason they’re trying to hide the video? To avoid accountability?” Crump asked a crowd assembled in front of the Pasquotank County Public Safety office.
Crump law offices e-mailed a press release reporting the allegations that Brown was shot in the back as he drove away from police officers who were trying to serve a warrant. Multiple references were made during the press conference to speculation that Brown was shot in the back.
Brown, a 42-year-old father of 10, was shot as he exited the home to his vehicle unarmed, where he attempted to drive away as police fired shots at his vehicle, his family has maintained. Brown’s family said he left peacefully during the warrant serving.
The only real information the public has been given about the shooting aside from Brown’s name is the fact that seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies have been put on leave, two resigned and one retired after the shooting.
Police can’t “sweep this under the rug,” Crump said, emphasizing how taxpayers who voted for local police officers to wear bodycams should be resentful that the footage won’t be released “when it’s most critically needed.”
Crump added: “They don’t shoot white men in the back.”
Harry Daniels, another attorney representing Brown’s family, was the one who announced, said Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox’s office told him Monday morning that the video was still “having some redactions performed” even though it had already been established in advance that the family would view the video in its entirety.
The County Attorney’s office was “walking back promises they made,” Daniels said during the press conference.
Daniels later announced that the family was told they would be able to see video of Brown’s shooting around 1:30 p.m. local time Monday. He said Brown’s family would make a public statement after viewing the video.
Crump said if the video showed Brown doing something wrong, police would have no problem showing the footage.
The press conference ended with Brown’s family and their lawyers walking inside the Pasquotank County Public Safety office.
In Pasquotank County, body camera footage cannot be released without a court order.
“We must follow the law and the law prohibits us from publicly releasing the body worn camera footage,” District Attorney Andrew Womble and Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox told CNN last week. “The law does allow a private viewing by the family of Mr. Brown we are working with their attorney to arrange that.”
Family members have also said Brown was unarmed.
“That’s my favorite nephew. He never carried a gun,” Brown’s uncle Pete Brown told CNN. “He didn’t own a gun.”
This will be updated as additional information becomes available.
SEE ALSO:
Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Demands Release Of Bodycam Video As Protesters March
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant Would Still Be Here Is A World Without Police
109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Andrew Brown, 401 of 109
2. Matthew Williams, 352 of 109
3. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 3 of 109
4. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 4 of 109
5. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 5 of 109
6. McHale Rose, 196 of 109
7. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 7 of 109
8. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 8 of 109
9. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 9 of 109
10. Carl Dorsey III, 3910 of 109
11. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 11 of 109
12. Andre' Hill, 4712 of 109
13. Joshua Feast13 of 109
14. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 14 of 109
15. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 15 of 109
16. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 16 of 109
17. A.J. Crooms17 of 109
18. Sincere Pierce18 of 109
19. Walter Wallace Jr.19 of 109
20. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 20 of 109
21. Jonathan Price21 of 109
22. Deon Kay22 of 109
23. Daniel Prude23 of 109
24. Damian Daniels24 of 109
25. Dijon Kizzee25 of 109
26. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 26 of 109
27. David McAtee27 of 109
28. Natosha “Tony” McDade28 of 109
29. George Floyd29 of 109
30. Yassin Mohamed30 of 109
31. Finan H. Berhe31 of 109
32. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 32 of 109
33. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 33 of 109
34. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 34 of 109
35. Terrance Franklin35 of 109
36. Miles HallSource:KRON4 36 of 109
37. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 37 of 109
38. William Green38 of 109
39. Samuel David Mallard, 1939 of 109
40. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 40 of 109
41. De’von Bailey, 1941 of 109
42. Christopher Whitfield, 3142 of 109
43. Anthony Hill, 2643 of 109
44. De'Von Bailey, 1944 of 109
45. Eric Logan, 5445 of 109
46. Jamarion Robinson, 2646 of 109
47. Gregory Hill Jr., 3047 of 109
48. JaQuavion Slaton, 2048 of 109
49. Ryan Twyman, 2449 of 109
50. Brandon Webber, 2050 of 109
51. Jimmy Atchison, 2151 of 109
52. Willie McCoy, 2052 of 109
53. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2153 of 109
54. D’ettrick Griffin, 1854 of 109
55. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 55 of 109
56. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 56 of 109
57. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 57 of 109
58. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 58 of 109
59. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 59 of 109
60. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 60 of 109
61. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 61 of 109
62. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 62 of 109
63. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 63 of 109
64. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 64 of 109
65. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 65 of 109
66. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 66 of 109
67. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 67 of 109
68. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 68 of 109
69. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 69 of 109
70. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 70 of 109
71. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 71 of 109
72. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 72 of 109
73. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 73 of 109
74. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 74 of 109
75. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 75 of 109
76. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 76 of 109
77. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 77 of 109
78. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 78 of 109
79. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 79 of 109
80. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 80 of 109
81. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 81 of 109
82. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 82 of 109
83. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 83 of 109
84. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 84 of 109
85. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 85 of 109
86. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 86 of 109
87. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 87 of 109
88. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 88 of 109
89. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 89 of 109
90. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 90 of 109
91. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 91 of 109
92. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 92 of 109
93. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 93 of 109
94. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 94 of 109
95. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 95 of 109
96. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 96 of 109
97. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 97 of 109
98. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 98 of 109
99. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 99 of 109
100. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 100 of 109
101. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 101 of 109
102. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 102 of 109
103. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 103 of 109
104. Patrick Harmon, 50104 of 109
105. Jonathan Hart, 21105 of 109
106. Maurice Granton, 24106 of 109
107. Julius Johnson, 23107 of 109
108. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 108 of 109
109. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 109 of 109
Bodycam ‘Snippet’ Shows Andrew Brown Jr. Holding Steering Wheel When Cops Shot Him In The Head: Lawyer was originally published on newsone.com