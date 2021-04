Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

By 2024 Apple is bringing 500 jobs to Indiana by opening up a Distribution Center in Hendricks County … Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said. “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Indiana with a state-of-the-art facility, which will bring close to 500 jobs and faster delivery times for our U.S. customers.”Click Here For More

Source: TheIndychannel.com

