Its always amazing when Indiana takes the W at award shows .. Last Night The 93rd Annual Oscars were aired and 2 Indianapolis Natives Tiara Thomas & Mike COncley both Lawerence Central Grads Bothj Walked away w awards !!!!! Tiara picked up one for co-writing FIGHT FOR YOU which is on the Judas and The Black Messiah sound track, Mike Conley Picked up an Oscar also for his contribution on the short film Two Distant Strangers Click Here To Read More

