Moneybagg Yo On Knowing His Relationship With Ari Fletcher Was “A Forever Thing” [INTERVIEW]

Moneybagg Yo joined The Morning Hustle a day before the release of his latest album A Gangsta’s Pain, and opened up about why this is his best project yet, what it was like being co-signed by Pharrell, and why it was so important for him to get Jhené Aiko on this project.

The album, which just dropped Friday, April 23rd, features Pharrell, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and others. Besides describing why he feels this is his best work yet, he also touched on an area of topics outside the music space such as social media rumors, his relationship with Ari Fletcher, and why he goes so hard to continue to support his children.

Because they keep their relationship somewhat private, yet they are both very active on social because of their careers, Moneybagg opens up about why they need to take “breaks” from each other when it comes to social media. He also touches on how blogs love to run with every little thing that happens online between him and Ari, but he explains how none of that actually phases him.

The Memphis, Tennessee rapper also touches on his faith, continuing to go so hard for his children, plus what he thought about the whole “Moneybagg Joe” trend that swept social media during the time of the last stimulus checks, “I was taking a nap and woke up and saw all that going on.”

Watch Moneybagg Yo’s full interview with The Morning Hustle above and be sure to stream A Gangsta’s Pain out now!

