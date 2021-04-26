Logic & Madlib Drop “Mars Only Pt. 3” Single Off Upcoming MadGic Project

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems a long-rumored collaboration will be finally coming to life. Madlib and Logic have released their first single from MadGic.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the Gaithersburg, Md. native has officially connected with the famed beatsmith.

The track “Mars Only pt. 3” finds Bobby Tarantino on a version of the 2005 Quasimoto track “Rappcats.” While the MC retired back in July of 202,0 he shows no signs of rust on the microphone while name dropping a host of his peers including Kanye West, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar (via his debut g.o.o.d kid m.A.A.d city), and Freddie Gibbs (via his collaborative effort with Madlib Bandana).

Additionally, he confirms that the effort was curated during the height of the pandemic. “Logic and Madlib is MadGic, your catalog tragic / F*** a underground, f*** a pop sound / Made this whole album in a lockdown, Hip-Hop is our town” Loigc raps.

The “Sucker For Pain” rapper toyed around with the idea of the two creatives linking up for a project in an interview with The Needle Drop last fall.

“I’ve been talking to Madlib and that’s the only guy I would make an album with. And if we were going to do it we coined MadGic [as our name]. And it wouldn’t be a Logic album; it be some collaborative Rap sh*it. But I’m so off Rap that would be the last thing I would want to do,” Logic revealed.

You can listen to “Mars Only pt. 3” below. A release date for their MadGic project is unknown at this time.

