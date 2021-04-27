Hip Hop Spot: Kanye West Makes Sneaker History With The Sale Of Nike Air Yeezy For $1.8 Million

Kanye West is making history yet again with his Yeezy sneaker collaboration with Nike. In a private sale with the company, RARES, the shoes sold for $1.8 million. The rapper wore these sneakers during a 2008 Grammy Awards performance. In other retro news, Eminem bought a classic album in a sealed tape from a legendary artist for $600. Hear these stories and more in the hip-hop spot.

