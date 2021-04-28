The Morning Hustle
Jacquees On Why This May Be His Last QueMix Project, DMX’s Impact, Signing With Cash Money + More

Fresh off his 27th birthday & the release of QueMix 4, hosted by DJ Drama, Jacquees joined The Morning Hustle to not only discuss the project but open up about growing up with very little, wanting to be in the NFL, and his thoughts on wanting children. The King of R&B gives insight into the QueMix, signing to Cash Money, and his upbringing as a child.

