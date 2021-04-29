Fitness & Wellness
20 Minute Body Weight Circuit With Jackie Paige

Grab a mat, clear some space or head outside and get ready to get into this week’s Midday Workout.

Instructions:

1. Warm Up (5-10 minutes)

2. Complete each move for 40 seconds with 20 seconds of rest. For beginners work for 30 seconds and rest for 30 seconds.

3. Repeat Circuit 3-5 times.

4. Cool Down (5-10 minutes)

Check out the full workout below:

For more workouts, fitness tips and challenges follow me on all social at LoveJackiePaige.

