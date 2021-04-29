Celebrity News
Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky At Party A Week After Being Shot

It looks looks like Pretty Rickey member Baby Blue is doing much better a week after reportedly being shot in Florida. Baby Blue, whose real name is Diamond Blue Smith, posted a video of him sitting in what appears to be a club. The rapper caption the post, “Black outside. All Glory to God. #Bounceback.”

Last week it was reported that Blue was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot outside a Davie ,Florida bowling alley.

