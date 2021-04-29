Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a Two-Piece

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The drama and shade on Real Housewives of Atlanta surely hasn’t decreased, but Kenya Moore’s breast size has. The entrepreneur, actress, director/producer, and reality star has revealed the breast reduction she recently talked about on part one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show. The former Miss USA displayed her remodeled boobs in a white, two-piece bikini while on a boat in Turks & Caicos. The photo was snapped by her girl pal and castmate, Cynthia Bailey.

Kenya Moore has been contemplating breast reduction surgery for a while. She took to her Instagram account in 2019 to poll her followers on whether she should get the surgery. She’s also discussed it on the show with her castmate, Kandi Burruss, who opened up and said she was interested in the surgery as well. Kenya eventually went through with the procedure, and she revealed her results on the April 11th episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. While entertaining castmates Kandi, Marlo Hampton, Cynthia Bailey, and Latoya Ali at her home, Kenya asked the ladies if they noticed any changes while she playfully stuck her chest out. She then asked the ladies how her breasts looked right before she disclosed the fact that she had breast reduction surgery.

From our vantage point it seems that Kenya Moore has hardly ever been coy when it comes to her body. Whether she’s gracing our televisions or social media timelines, you can usually catch her in an ensemble that accentuates her figure. Even after giving birth to her daughter Brooklyn, Kenya didn’t shy away from showing her curves. So whether her breasts are the size of Atlanta or the size of Georgia, we are sure Miss Kenya Moore will embrace them just the same.

