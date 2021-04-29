The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13: Black Excellence [Listen]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In this episode, the ladies kick it off with Black excellence at the Oscars celebrating the big winners of the night! There were several viral moments of the week that the ladies undress including DMX’s homegoing service and Tyrese doing the unthinkable on Instagram! Find out their thoughts on all of this and more fun topics!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

