After a TDE Instagram post, fans are wondering what new music is on the way from the group. Many people are expecting a Kendrick Lamar album since it’s been since 2017 but it could also be a collaborative project. In bad news, a lot of artists have gone to court. Dr. Dre is ordered to pay his ex-wife $500,000, Kodak Black gets a case update, and Ja Rule owes the IRS in taxes.

Hip Hop Spot: Fans Speculate A Kendrick Lamar Album Is On The Way was originally published on themorninghustle.com

