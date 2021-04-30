Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Fire Chief Who Urged Cops To ‘Stop Responding To These Black Neighborhoods’ Is Placed On Leave

Francis “Butch” Ghent , of the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department, said he was angry over coverage of the Ma'Khia Bryant police shooting.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department Chief Francis “Butch” Ghent in South Carolina

McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department Chief Francis “Butch” Ghent | Source: Twitter / WSOC Channel 9

A fire chief in South Carolina who came under fire for expressing racist sentiments via social media has been disciplined for his discriminatory comments against Black people.

McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department Chief Francis “Butch” Ghent has been placed on two weeks of administrative leave pending an investigation into a racist Facebook post from last week that seemed to make it clear where his loyalties lie when it comes to police encounters in Black communities.

In a response to the scourge of police using lethal force against Black people, Ghent proposed on his personal Facebook page that cops should just ignore calls for help that come from Black communities. Ghent also suggested that Black people will self-destruct and condemned the media coverage of police shootings involving Black victims, local news outlet WBTV reported.

“Dear Police, stop responding to these black neighborhoods,” Ghent wrote in a since-deleted status update that was posted on April 22. “They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won’t have a story.”

Ghent’s Facebook comments don’t bode well for Black people who live in the town of Lancaster, where the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department serves.

“When we have our leaders bring racism into the city, we have a serious problem,” Ray Murray told Channel 9. “I wonder how long it’s gonna take him to get to my house to put out the fire.”

Ghent, of course, said he was sorry and suggested his words were taken out of context.

“I guess it was racially insensitive. I did not mean it that way,” Ghent said.

“Sometimes you just do stupid stuff,” Ghent explained to Channel 9.

Ghent said the Facebook post was an angry reaction to the news coverage of the Ma’Khia Bryant police shooting in Columbus, Ohio, where an officer shot the 16-year-old girl while she was wielding a kitchen knife. Unbeknownst to the officer, Bryant was purportedly defending herself from an attack moments earlier not witnessed by police. The ensuring news coverage centered not just on how quickly the police resorted to using lethal force against Bryant, but also against Black people in general.

Ghent said he was tired of the media disrespecting the police but admitted he could have used a better choice of words.

“I just want to apologize to the Black community,” Ghent said. “I didn’t mean it as an attack on them. I was after the news media more than anything else.”

Ghent can’t be fired because he serves in an unpaid volunteer capacity.

The opinion expressed by Ghent is likely one shared by others who resent the portrayal of police in the media following the unabated police killings of Black people who are unarmed in many of those instances.

Of course, the crucial context missing from Ghent’s Facebook post was how Bryant was the third Black person to be killed by the Columbus Police Department under controversial circumstances in the past four months. Her killing also came on the same day former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted of murder for killing George Floyd. That was sandwiched between the Minnesota police killing of Daunte Wright, a young, Black driver shot to death after he was pulled over for a minor, nonviolent traffic infraction, and police in North Carolina killing Andrew Brown Jr. as he was driving away from them just last week.

Ghent was placed on leave just around the same time it was reported that the judge presiding in the legal battle over bodycam footage of Brown’s killing had previously expressed pro-police sentiments via his personal Facebook page.

SEE ALSO:

Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After Trying To Cash In On Her Death

Judge Who Blocked Andrew Brown Jr.’s Bodycam Video Called George Zimmerman Acquittal ‘The Right Thing’

Police killings 2020

109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

109 photos Launch gallery

109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 3:08 p.m. ET, April 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt on Tuesday when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1384614198282530816?s=20 But the anomaly of a guilty verdict was far from enough to offset the apparent violent rite of police passage that is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing. It should give any American citizen pause as a steady number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police In the wake of repeated brutality and police violence waged on Black communities, a 40-year-old Black man from North Carolina was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning. https://twitter.com/WAVY_News/status/1384904119551397895?s=20 According to WAVY, the victim was identified as Andrew Brown, a resident of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Details are still being revealed about the shooting, but according to local law enforcement, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. as Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a search warrant. Brown, who was unarmed and a father of 10, reportedly exited the residence and drove away in his car when police fired a total of six to eight shots. Brown's family says that he did not hurt anyone prior to him being shot. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation and local authorities will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the shooting. A crowd of demonstrators began gathering near the area in protest. Brown's killing comes one day after the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd, and the shooting of Ma'Khia Wright, a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio girl. Brown's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Fire Chief Who Urged Cops To ‘Stop Responding To These Black Neighborhoods’ Is Placed On Leave  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Fire Chief Who Urged Cops To ‘Stop Responding…
 8 hours ago
04.30.21
Photos
Close