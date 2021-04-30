Selena Gomez To Star In Film Executive Produced By Drake, ‘Spiral’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Before he was the chart toppin’ artist that he is today, Drake was known as the kid in the wheelchair on the Canadian teen soap opera, Degrassi. Now, he’s putting on for other actors.

With a few platinum albums and a crown later, it looks like Drizzy is venturing back into the business that helped jumpstart his career but won’t be returning as an actor. According to Deadline, the King of The North will be serving as executive producer on the upcoming film Spiral and has already cast Selena Gomez to star in the Petra Collins directed film.

The Canadian crooner is set to executive produce alongside Future the Prince aka Adel Nur and producers, Matthew Budman & Sumaiya Kaveh.

The story follows a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart. Phoebe Fisher penned the most recent version with Collins and Melissa Broder penning a previous draft. Given the star power attached, this package should gain a ton of attention as it makes it way around town.

Sounds like a step-up from Gomez’s most famous role as a lowkey prude in 2012’s Spring Breakers which featured Gucci Mane’s first film role and a culture vulture version of James Franco.

No word yet on when the film is set to drop but it wouldn’t kill Drake to at least make a cameo in the film. Lord knows his fans will flock to the theater to see Drizzy at least flirt with Selena on screen or something. Especially with his new buff body.

Will y’all be checking for Spiral once it drops? Let us know in the comments section.

