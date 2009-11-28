Fabolous Denies Stolen Lamborghini Rumors

Fabolous’s name was running rampant in headlines after being accused of being affiliated with the stealing of a Lamborghini Gallardo. Various news outlets reported that the MC and members of his entourage were wanted for questioning in connection the incident. The final nail in the coffin for Fabo and his crew was when surveillance footage showing two members of his entourage receiving keys to the ride accidentally given to them by a confused valet was released.

Now days since the news hit the net, Fabo is speaking out in his own defense.

The self proclaimed ‘Twitter King’ had a few choice words for people on his website of choice. He took to his my @FabolousLife page Friday and told his followers that he’d been pulled over by police for an unrelated incident that morning.

“On my way 2 Promenade.. Got pulled over but we on the move now..Cops pull us over & say “do u know u were speedin?” I said “Yeah, we’re in a rush!” Lol.. He didn’t find that funny.. Smh.”

Adding comic relief to the situation and a plea of innocence Fab made sure to add in,

“Good thing I decided 2 leave the stolen lambo wit the 500 pounds of weed in it home! Lol #f*ckrumors.”

Hmmm….I wonder how long before we know the full details of this stolen Lambo incident…..