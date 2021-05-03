Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper, Cardi B is giving some major love to singer Chloe Bailey today. Over the weekend Chloe took to social media to share he rendition of Cardi’’s hit song, “Be Careful.”

Hours after posting the remix, Cardi took to Twitter to share that she loved what Chloe did with her song.

“ This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear blushing maa hard…. You see this how I thought I sounded on the track,”Cardi tweeted.

Do you like Chloe’s rendition?

Cardi B Reacts To Chloe Bailey’s ‘Be Careful” Cover was originally published on kysdc.com

