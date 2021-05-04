Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

May 2018 was the last time a new episode of FX’s Atlanta aired, and fans of the series have been inconsistently teased with rumors of its return for Season Three. Brian Tyree Henry, who plays rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, was on The Late Late Show with James Corden last Thursday to discuss linking up with his castmates in London and finally starting work on that elusive third season. Corden asked Henry about an April 2 post from Donald Glover’s IG, which showed the gang together with the caption “‘day 0’ S3 ATL.”

“It has been absolutely one of the most remarkable experiences I’ve ever had,” Tyree told Corden. “You know, we haven’t shot together in almost three years, so all of us have gone and branched off and done our own things, but we’ve always stayed in touch. Like nonstop, we check in on one another.”

The main cast has been anything but stagnant in the time between then and now.

Lakeith Stanfield teamed up with Issa Rae for a thoughtfully romantic spin in the last year’s film The Photograph and played an excellent villain in this year’s critically acclaimed smash Judas and the Black Messiah. Stanfield will also voice the titular character in Netflix’s upcoming animated series about feudal Japan’s real Black Samurai, Yasuke.

Multihyphenate Donald Glover was quite busy, too, as the voice of the adult Simba in the 2019 remake of The Lion King and recently inking an 8-figure deal with Amazon Studios. He and longtime partner Michelle White also welcomed their third child together, Donald Jr., who was born during the pandemic.

And Zazie Beetz appeared in 2019’s Joker, along with Henry. She is set to appear with another Atlanta castmate as well – this time Stanfield – in a new Netflix movie later this year, The Harder They Fall.

But Henry did relay to Corden that he is still finding his sea legs by jumping back into the role. “[T]o finally be back together, and to be back in the shoes of these characters, is just completely— it’s like a weird ‘Twilight Zone’ episode,” Henry said, “because you’re like, ‘Do I still remember what Alfred went through?’ You’re just finding it out together.”

Since there have been so many delays and dates pushed back, it would be premature to guarantee when Season 3 will officially drop. It is good to see things coming together, though, and maybe we can hope for something definite by year’s end.

