DJ Khaled ft. Buju Banton, Capleton & Bounty Killer “Where You Come From,” YNW Melly ft. Kodak Black “Thugged Out” & More | Daily Visuals

Last week DJ Khaled dropped off a certified banger with the release of his album Khaled Khaled, and though this younger generation may not notice what he’s doing for the culture, us OG’s definitely appreciate the man’s work.

After linking up Nas and Jay for “Sorry Not Sorry,” Khaled couples up some more legendary artists in Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer for his clip to “Where You Come From” where they literally get things lit on the island of Jamaica. If you don’t bounce to this then you trippin.’

Back in the states Kodak Black gets back on his own grizzly and for YNW Melly’s visuals to “Thugged Out” has a gang of people pulling juxes all over the streets of Florida.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Cassidy, Duke Deuce featuring Offset, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. BUJU BANTON, CAPLETON & BOUNTY KILLER – “WHERE YOU COME FROM”

YNW MELLY FT. KODAK BLACK – “THUGGED OUT”

SOULJA BOY – “SHE MAKE IT CLAP”

CASSIDY – “DIFFERENT FREQUENCY”

ALLBLACK, G-EAZY & E-40 – “10 TOES”

DUKE DEUCE FT. OFFSET – “GANGSTA PARTY”

