Lil Yachty Announces New Nail Paint Line

Rapper, Lil Yachty is expanding his brand as he has announced he is dropping a new nail paint line. Yachty made the announcement Monday on Instagram with a picture of a few of the paint bottles.

“I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co… FIRST COLOR DROP ON MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM,” Yachty captioned the post.

Last year Yachty told TMZ  about the line, “It’s essentially like, it’s unisex, but I want it to be more focused on for men to use it, and be more comfortable in their own skin.”

Lil Yachty Announces New Nail Paint Line
