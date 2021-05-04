Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper, Lil Yachty is expanding his brand as he has announced he is dropping a new nail paint line. Yachty made the announcement Monday on Instagram with a picture of a few of the paint bottles.

“I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co… FIRST COLOR DROP ON MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM,” Yachty captioned the post.

Last year Yachty told TMZ about the line, “It’s essentially like, it’s unisex, but I want it to be more focused on for men to use it, and be more comfortable in their own skin.”

Lil Yachty Announces New Nail Paint Line was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: