Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’

Continue reading Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Jhené Aiko, Travis Scott & More [NEW MUSIC]

Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Jhené Aiko, Travis Scott & More [NEW MUSIC]

[caption id="attachment_905115" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] Big Sean has amassed a number of chart-topping hits over the course of his career, which has been in motion since 2007 for those keeping scores. Now emerging with his fifth studio album Detroit 2, the early returns seem to point to the fact that Sean Don is back in proper form according to Twitter. Nine years after his official debut album Finally Famous, Big Sean has stayed active as a featured artist while working on various other projects. However, given that he hasn’t dropped a studio album since 2017, the fans and critics alike were no doubt wondering what was next on the horizon. Detroit 2 comes eight years after Sean’s Detroit mixtape, and he’s since shown growth from his early tracks to now. That is immediately evident in Detroit 2‘s opening track “Why Would I Stop?” produced by Hit-Boy and Rogét Chahayed. “This sh*t the antidote, this the cure cancer flow/Stop a pandemic and the globe/The product of old ‘Ye chopping up the sample flow/Dilla and Pimp C, the triller/This sh*t might go too trill for Triller though/I see you critical, I’m the hospitable/Favorite rappers, I done cut they umbilicals/Rеd Wings jersey B.I.G., look like Pac/Thе blacker the berry, more they wan’ see it rot/I’m going down as one of the gods/G-O-D D-O-A, dead or alive/I’m laying low, they could be espionage/This ain’t no walk in the park, you can’t slide,” Sean spits in the first verse of the track. Hit-Boy, DJ Dahi, Chahayed, and Teddy Walton provided Sean with “Lucky Me,” which features Sean’s busy flow over one of the more original sounding tracks of his career production-wise. On the following track, “Deep Reverence,” the sorely missed Nipsey Hussle provides the motivational street gospel that was the hallmark of his sadly-shortened career. On the track, Sean raps about squashing whatever mild beef he had with Kendrick Lamar after Nip’s passing. While fans online have been eyeing the Lil Wayne collaboration, “Don Life,” or “Lithuania” with Travis Scott, a major moment for Detroit Hip-Hop occurs on the all-star posse cut “Friday Night Cypher,” which features Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce 5’9″ and Eminem. With forefathers of the D’s potent scene alongside some of the city’s rising acts, the track is among several highlights present. Jhene Aiko makes an appearance alongside Ty Dolla $ign on the R&B-tinged “Body Language,” and the pair appears together as Twenty88 with “Time In.” We’ve gathered all the responses from all sides to Big Sean’s Detroit 2. Check them out below. — Photo: Getty