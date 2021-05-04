HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Surpasses 500 Million Downloads, Blesses Players With Free In-Game Gift

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Players are showing no sign of Call of Duty fatigue.

Tuesday (May 4), Call of Duty announced that its free-to-play mobile game surpassed 500 million downloads worldwide since its October 2019 launch. Rob Kostich, president of Activision, also shared during an earnings call of parent company Activision Blizzard that the game crossed $1 billion in player spending.

To celebrate the occasion, Call of Duty: Mobile thanked the community, players, and supporters by blessing them with an in-game gift for their loyal support.

Call of Duty: Mobile is currently enjoying success thanks to its latest expansion Tokyo Escape, and it is now the highest grossest expansion Kostich revealed. Thanks to both Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone, monthly active users of Call of Duty have tripled to more tha 150 million in the past couple of years. On top of that, players are spending that hard-earned money on seasonal content in those games, plus still buying the premium Call of Duty games, pushing the latest title, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, to record numbers.

Speaking of Call of Duty: Warzone, season 3 was recently announced with a dope short film called “Squad up the World” directed by Gibson Hazard that featured big names like Saweetie, internet comedian Druski, Jack Harlow, Young Thug, Swae Lee, Gunna and more.

As for the future of the franchise, it is being reported for the next Call of Duty game it will be all hands on deck with Toys for Bob, the studio behind Skylanders and Crash Bandicoot coming on board to help develop the next game in the iconic first-person shooter franchise that has moved more than 400 million copies to date.

Of course, we will keep you updated when Activision shares more details on the next Call of Duty game.

