Advanced Total Body Circuit With Jackie Paige 

Grab a mat, a set of 5 pound weights and head outside because today’s workout is all about turning up the heat!
Instructions:
1. Warm Up (5-10 minutes)
2. Complete each move for 40 seconds with 20 seconds of rest. For beginners work for 30 seconds and rest for 30 seconds.
3. Repeat Circuit 3-5 times.
4. Cool Down (5-10 minutes)
Check out the full workout below:
