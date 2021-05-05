Advanced Total Body Circuit With Jackie Paige 

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Grab a mat, a set of 5 pound weights and head outside because today’s workout is all about turning up the heat!

Instructions:

1. Warm Up (5-10 minutes)

2. Complete each move for 40 seconds with 20 seconds of rest. For beginners work for 30 seconds and rest for 30 seconds.

3. Repeat Circuit 3-5 times.

4. Cool Down (5-10 minutes)

Check out the full workout below:

