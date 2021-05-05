Marion County eases outdoor capacity restrictions in light of CDC guidelines

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is easing outdoor COVID-19 restrictions based on new guidelines established by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement was made during an afternoon virtual press conference on Wednesday.

According to MCPHD director Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County will allow 50% capacity at outdoor events, effective Thursday at 12 a.m. That includes events at sports venues and raceways.

Capacity limits for indoor events are still capped at 25%.

“Large events and gatherings will need to have contact information of their attendees to allow for contact tracing in case we have an event where positive cases are identified,” said Caine.

Caine continued to encourage Marion County residents to get a coronavirus vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine, it is our route to freedom and safety,” she said.

 

