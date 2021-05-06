Olympics
Home

Olympics Ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ Apparel

Any act or display of political protest during the ceremonies are prohibited.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Lives Matter

Source: Michael B. Thomas / Stringer / Getty

The International Olympic Committee announced that any apparel bearing the “Black Lives Matter” slogan is prohibited at the upcoming Olympic Games.

The IOC is holding fast to its infamous Rule 50, which bans protests and demonstrations at all Olympic venues including on the field of play, in the Olympic Village, during Olympic medal ceremonies and during the opening, closing and other official ceremonies.

The postponed 2020 Summer Olympics will begin July 23 in Tokyo. Athletes may be considered in violation of Rule 50 if they perform any of the following:

  • Displaying any political messaging, including signs or armbands
  • Gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling
  • Refusal to follow the ceremonies protocol.
“A very clear majority of athletes said that they think it’s not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views on the field of play, at the official ceremonies or at the podium,” IOC Athletes’ Commission chief Kirsty Coventry said.

“So our recommendation is to preserve the podium, field of play and official ceremonies from any kind of protest or demonstrations or acts perceived as such.”

 

Despite a long history of attempting to silence political activism during the world games, moments of civil disobedience during the Olympics have gone on to become moments of historical significance.

On October 16, 1968, two African-American athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, each raised a black-gloved fist during the playing of the US national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during their medal ceremony.

In addition, Smith, Carlos, and Australian silver medalist Peter Norman wore human-rights badges on their jackets.

The World Players Association Union has pledged their support of any athlete who chooses to protest this summer.

“Any athlete sanctioned at the Tokyo Olympics will have the full backing of the World Players,” said Brendan Schwab, the union’s executive director.

The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

30 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Continue reading Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities below.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Olympics Ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ Apparel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Olympics Ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ Apparel
 1 hour ago
05.06.21
Photos
Close