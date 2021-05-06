One Year Later: Dreasjon Reed federal case moving forward

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is moving forward with a civil rights lawsuit against the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Thursday marks one year since the death of Dreasjon Reed, and a federal lawsuit in Indianapolis has its next hearing on May 19.

Last May 6, Reed led police on a chase, which he shared on Facebook Live. The chase ended at 62nd St. and Michigan Rd. Reed then ran from the vehicle. The 21-year-old and IMPD exchanged gunfire.

A special prosecutor cleared the IMPD officer of any wrongdoing.

Read more from WRTV here

 

