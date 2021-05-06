Civil Rights & Social Justice
Service File Of Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Reveals Scarce Details On Police Training

Interestingly, the file does not reveal much about Potter's training during her time on the force.

Daunte Wright's Family Leads March In His Honor In Minnesota

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Additional details regarding the service file of Kim Potter, the officer accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, were revealed on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Center authorities released information pertaining to Potter’s service file, which could be viewed as an attempt to persuade the public’s perception after Potter shot and killed Wright in the midst of a traffic stop on April 11. A day after the shooting, former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, claimed that Potter had confused her gun for a taser.

The “explanation” especially angered Black communities who felt the information trivialized Wright’s death.

Interestingly, the file does not reveal much about Potter’s training during her time on the force.

Included the file was a police chief’s commendation in 2007 for handling a “suicidal homicidal suspect,” along with his two-year-old daughter, according to the Associate Press. “Your actions assisted in the safe release of the child and the apprehension of the suspect without incident,” a copy of the report stated. Another

“Other commendations were for Potter recovering a company’s stolen computer in 2008; helping recover a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in 2006; helping locate and arrest two bail-jumpers from Mississippi in 2006; and tracking down suspects in a home invasion robbery in 1998,” the AP reports.

In 2006 Potter was praised for how “professionally” she and her colleagues interacted with a person who was stopped during “a high risk stop and not like what he sees on the T.V. show COPS.”

The service file also included reprimands made against Potter which included a four-hour suspension for missing an in-service training in 2007, a verbal reprimand in 2007 accusing her of failing to find contact with people in the area after a slew of violent robberies. Potter was also disciplined for different driving incidents on the clock in 1995, 1996 and 1998.

Directly after Potter was identified and placed on administrative leave she was arrested for Wright’s killing, which heightened emotion during the trial of Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd.

“The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer who discharged her firearm during an officer involved shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, April 11, in Brooklyn Center,” reads a Brooklyn Center Police Department statement identifying Potter as the involved officer in Wright’s killing.

“Officer Kim Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She is on standard administrative leave. Further personnel data are not public from the BCA under Minnesota law during an active investigation.​”

Potter’s next scheduled court appearance is on May 17.

Kim Potter Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter Of Daunte Wright: What We Know About Cop Who Confused Gun For Taser

‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full ‘Accountability;’ In Wake Of Kim Potter’s Arrest

[caption id="attachment_4143034" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:00 p.m. ET The funeral for Daunte Wright, one of the most recent victims of preventable police violence against unarmed Black people, was held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. The service at Shiloh Temple International Ministries featured emotional addresses from members of Wright's family as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a moving eulogy.

Service File Of Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Reveals Scarce Details On Police Training  was originally published on newsone.com

