Missing College Student Saniyya Dennis Appears To Have Died By Suicide, DA Says

Saniyya Dennis’ family received devastating news regarding her disappearance this week. According to New York state authorities, investigators shared they have reason to believe that the 19-year-old honor student died by apparent suicide.
“It appears that this poor girl took her own life,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told reporters on Thursday morning.
“I feel awful for the parents,” he said. “As a father of five, this is difficult.”
Authorities informed Saniyya’s family of one day prior to Flynn’s announcement.
Flynn laid out the timeline of events which investigators believe led to her final moments. He shared that on April 24, the last day Saniyya was physically seen, she engaged in an argument with her boyfriend over the phone. After, Saniyya contacted a male friend and expressed that she had suicidal ideations.
Hours later Saniyya told the friend that she decided against taking her own life, but was seen on camera around 11 p.m. leaving her dorm room at SUNY Buffalo State College. Investigators believe that she was captured throwing away personal items in a campus trash can.
Police discovered that Saniyya took two different buses going toward Niagara Falls and was last captured on camera walking toward Goat Island where her phone was pinged, according to Flynn. Around 12:18 a.m. she received a text from her male friend that if she did not call him in 30 seconds he would call the police.
Moments later the friend reached out to Saniyya, who informed him that intended on jumping off a bridge. After speaking for an hour she convinced her friend that she was returning home on a bus, which according to phone records and pings, was untrue. At 1:20 a.m. Saniyya’s phone left the network signaling it was destroyed or turned off.
While investigators believe the cause of death was suicide, they remain adamant in continuing a recovery search. Flynn did warn that because of the terrain where search teams are focusing, her body may not be found.
Allegedly, Saniyya’s boyfriend and the male friend did not immediately report her disappearance to the police. Her family contacted authorities on April 26, launching a community wide search.
On social media, Saniyya’s supporters voiced speculation around the suicide allegation based on other cases where Black victims were accused of taking their own life or died during unexplainable circumstances. Others advocated for mental health awareness in Black communities.
During a press conference last week to rally a community wide search, Saniyya’s family described her as a young woman full of promise.
My daughter is a Black honor roll student at the college and has no tendency of doing nothing,” her father Calvin Byrd said. “We’re all baffled as to what’s going on.”
Keyora Dennis, Saniyya’s sister, echoed their father’s sentiments.
“Saniyya worked two jobs. She was a mechanical engineer major. She was very focused on her studies,” she said. “She was a good friend, a good person. She has a good heart.”
SEE ALSO:
Family Intensifies Search For Missing Buffalo State Honor Student Saniyya Dennis
Service File Of Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Reveals Scarce Details On Police Training
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 1 of 44
2. Antron Pippen, 332 of 44
3. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 3 of 44
4. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 4 of 44
5. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 5 of 44
6. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 6 of 44
7. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 7 of 44
8. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 8 of 44
9. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 9 of 44
10. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 10 of 44
11. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 11 of 44
12. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8112 of 44
13. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 13 of 44
14. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 9214 of 44
15. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 8915 of 44
16. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 16 of 44
17. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 17 of 44
18. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 18 of 44
19. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 19 of 44
20. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 20 of 44
21. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 21 of 44
22. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 22 of 44
23. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 23 of 44
24. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 24 of 44
25. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 25 of 44
26. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 26 of 44
27. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 27 of 44
28. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 28 of 44
29. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 29 of 44
30. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 8930 of 44
31. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 31 of 44
32. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 32 of 44
33. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 33 of 44
34. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 34 of 44
35. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 35 of 44
36. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 36 of 44
37. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 37 of 44
38. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 38 of 44
39. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 39 of 44
40. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 40 of 44
41. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 41 of 44
42. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 7942 of 44
43. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 43 of 44
44. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 44 of 44
Missing College Student Saniyya Dennis Appears To Have Died By Suicide, DA Says was originally published on newsone.com